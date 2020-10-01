Japan urges to stop fire in Nagorno Karabakh and launch dialogue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Japan call on the sides engaged in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to end the fighting and sit around the negotiation table, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Katsunobu Katō said, reports TASS.

“We call on all participating sides to stop the military actions, show maximum restraint and start a dialogue”, he said, adding that the Japanese government is deeply concerned over the ongoing military clashes in the region which resulted in casualties. “We will continue to closely follow the developments of the situation”, he stated.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan