Armenian PM congratulates on 71st anniversary of Proclamation of People’s Republic of China

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“I extend my most cordial congratulations on the 71st anniversary of Proclamation of the People’s Republic of China.

Under your leadership, China was able to overcome the outbreak of COVID-19 and is now taking consistent steps to tackle its aftermath, setting thereby a vivid example to the international community and supporting friendly countries. I highly value the sustained high-level dialogue between our two countries and the policy of mutual assistance amid the ongoing changes in the international arena.

I have kept warm recollections of the meeting and the exchange of views we had during my visit to China last year. Striving to deepen and expand the bilateral political, economic and cultural relations, identify new ways of cooperation, we outlined a roadmap for developing our countries and building closer bilateral ties in an effort to tap the wide potential inherent in the Armenian-Chinese multidisciplinary cooperation in the frame of the Belt and Road Initiative.

I am confident that the agreements we have reached will continue to be implemented to the benefit of our two countries and for the well-being of the Armenian and Chinese peoples.

I wish you robust health, every success and all the best, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly Chinese people.”



***



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also sent a congratulatory message to Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt congratulations to you and to the Government of China on the 71st anniversary of Proclamation of the People’s Republic of China.

China was able to successfully defy the challenge of COVID-19 through effective and targeted governance and is taking consistent steps to recover the economy. I highly appreciate the continued top-level contacts between our two countries and the mutual assistance provided amid the pandemic-caused global emergency.

Armenia is keen to develop comprehensive, sustainable and consistent ties of interaction and expand the ongoing multifaceted partnership with China. I am hopeful that the agreements reached during the visit I paid to China last May will continue to be implemented once we remove the impediments caused by the pandemic. I look forth to recording tangible economic achievements to the benefit of our two countries and nations.

I wish Your Excellency robust health, as well as peace and prosperity- to the friendly people of China,” the congratulatory message reads.