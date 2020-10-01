Defense Army shoots down Azeri gunship in Artsakh LoC, wreckage falls into Iranian territory

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh says it shot down an attacking Azerbaijani gunship in the Varazatumb (Lele Tepe) area (southern section of line of contact) and the wreckage fell into Iranian territory.

“The Defense Ministry of Artsakh is announcing – the abovementioned does not contain anything deliberate, and since the Azerbaijani-launched combat operations are taking place very close to the Iranian border, such incidents are unfortunately unavoidable,” the Artsakh military said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan