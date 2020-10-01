Azerbaijani combat drone shot down above civilian settlement in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani military drone breached the airspace of Artsakh and was operating above the civilian residential district of the town of Askeran. The UAV was shot down by the Artsakh military.

The Artsakh authorities have released images of the UAV’s wreckage in Askeran.

“The peaceful settlement was in the crosshairs of the UAV, it was shot down next to the residential district,” Artsakh’s Information Center said.

7 civilians in Artsakh have been killed by Azeri bombings since the attacks began on September 27.

