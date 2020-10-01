Dan Bilzerian’s family announces donations to Armenia and Artsakh amid Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-American internet personality and entrepreneur Dan Bilzerian, his brother Adam and father Paul, will donate 250,000 dollars to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund which is currently raising funds to support Artsakh in the ongoing Azeri attacks.

Back in 2018 the Bilzerians visited Armenia and obtained Armenian citizenship and visited the troops in Artsakh. (pictured above)

“I am very disappointed that Azerbaijan decided to attack the Armenian people. This is terrible, young people are dying. The country has to defend itself and the people are heading to the border to war,” Paul Bilzerian told USArmenia in a live interview. Paul Bilzerian’s ancestors survived the Armenian Genocide and settled in the US in the previous century.

Adam Bilzerian also expressed deep concern.

“Artsakh is a very beautiful place, we made a family visit there two years ago. It was a wonderful trip and I really enjoyed it a lot. I am very concerned now,” Adam said.

Paul Bilzerian then announced that their family will donate 250,000 dollars to the Hayastan Fund.

He said he was planning to visit Armenia in July but the trip was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said their family will visits Armenia whenever possible.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan