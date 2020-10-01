Armenia COVID-19 cases grow amid Azeri attacks, citizens warned against letting guard down

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia has called on citizens to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines during these days of tensions. It said that new COVID-19 cases are growing.

“During these days all of us are focused on Artsakh,” it said, referring to the massive Turkish-backed Azeri military attack on Artsakh.

“However, the global COVID-19 epidemiological situation, including in Armenia, should not be subjected to indifference”.

“The pandemic hasn’t retreated, moreover a noticeable growth of COVID-19 cases is observed all across Armenia in recent days. Even in these tensions it is necessary to strictly adhere to the epidemiological rules. Dear people, do not let your guard down, continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and disinfection of hands,” the ministry said.

