LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-09-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.45% to $1780.00, copper price down by 0.40% to $6558.00, lead price up by 1.01% to $1845.00, nickel price up by 0.36% to $14512.00, tin price up by 0.69% to $17395.00, zinc price up by 0.91% to $2429.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.