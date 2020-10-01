Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh over phone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have discussed escalation of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the leaders have called on the opposing parties to exercise maximum restraint and to cease hostilities as soon as possible, TASS reports the Kremlin press service said following a phone call initiated by the French side.

“The sharp deterioration of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was discussed in detail. Serious concerns were expressed in light of the continuing large-scale hostilities. Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron called on the opposing party to implement an immediate and full ceasefire, de-escalate tensions and show maximum restraint”, the statement reads.

The press service added that the conversation highlighted the fact that there are no alternatives to settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis by political and diplomatic means. “In this context, specific parameters of further cooperation, particularly in the OSCE Minsk Group, were reviewed. The willingness to make a statement on behalf of the Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, France, the US) in support of an immediate stopping of the armed confrontation and resumption of the negotiating process”, the Kremlin informed.