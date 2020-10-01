Tik Tok fails operating in Armenia

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Tik Tok has failed operating in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports social media users inform.

At the moment one cannot upload or watch a footage, but there is no official information about banning it.

In the recent days the Azerbaijani propaganda actively spread disinformation about situation in Nagorno Karabakh by Tik Tok.





