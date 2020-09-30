Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Armenian parliament building illuminated with flags of Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The building of the National Assembly of Armenia has been illuminated with the flags of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh with eagle symbolizing the Armenian Armed Forces between them, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

