Artsakh’s President says Turkey will be disappointed for failure of Pan-Turkism

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh has numerous proofs that Azerbaijan planned the military operations long ago and Turkey’s participation is not surprising, ARMENPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said during a press conference.

‘’Turkey’s regional aspirations, particularly in regard to Armenia and Artsakh, date back centuries ago. Of course, we will be able to present the roadmap of Pan-Turkism in the near future. They will be disappointed because it will be a failure’’, Harutyunyan said.

According to the President, they will fail, because the Armenian side has heroic people and young man, who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the Motherland.

‘’We have 18 year-old young soldier who has already destroyed 9 hostile armored vehicles and continues serving his Motherland, because we have a participants of the 1st Artsakh war, April war who during these two days were able to capture 3 military equipment of the adversary and use against them, because we have a compatriot, who taking grenades intruded into the trench of the adversary, inflicted losses on them and gave them a final blow exploding himself and the enemies’’, Harutyunyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan