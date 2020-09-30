Russia has to talk with Armenia and Turkey, not Azerbaijan - President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says this time Russia has to negotiate with Armenia and Turkey, not Armenia and Azerbaijan for stopping the conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan said in a press conference on September 30, answering the question if it’s possible to hold talks between the conflicting sides as it happened in the case of the April war in 2016.

‘’At that time Artsakh was fighting against Azerbaijan and Russia was able to persuade Azerbaijan and ask Armenia to return to the ceasefire regime. Today Russia has to talk with Armenia and Turkey and I don’t know to what extent the Russian leadership is ready to talk with the Turkish leadership’’, President of Artsakh said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

103 servicemen were killed in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space on September 29.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 920 human losses and 2100wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 83 UAVs, 166 tanks and armored vehicles, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as TOS-1A heavy artillery system, Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launch systems.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan