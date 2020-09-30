PM Pashinyan emphasizes inadmissibility of Turkey’s involvement in hostilities talking to EC Chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The conversation focused on the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, on which the parties held a detailed discussion.

Calling his interlocutor’s attention to Turkey’s destructive position, Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the inadmissibility of that country’s involvement in hostilities. President Michel stressed the importance of immediate reinstatement of a ceasefire and the resumption of the peace process in the OSCE Minsk Group format.

Prime Minister Pashinyan mentioned the cessation of hostilities by Azerbaijan and ruling out Turkey’s involvement in the region as a prerequisite for resuming the peace process.