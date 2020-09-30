Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Artsakh army’s death toll climbs to 103 in ongoing Azeri attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 23 servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army have been killed in the ongoing Azeri attack on September 30, bringing the Artsakh military’s death toll to 103 since the Turkish-backed major offensive began.

7 civilians were killed in different cities of Artsakh since the beginning of the Azeri attack and bombardments of civilian settlements. 

