Syrian mercenary tells BBC how he was deceived by Turkey, Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Syrian mercenary Abdullah (a pseudonym at his request) told BBC Arabic service how he was deceived by Azerbaijan and Turkey and taken to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians. ARMENPRESS reports in the interview that he and many other Syrians were promised 2000 USD salary, but were not informed they would participate in the military operations.

‘’I did not know we would fight’’. This is how Abdullah started his online interview, which was not so easy as he was answering very quickly because was attending a military meeting of the Azerbaijani army and was afraid that the commanders might see him writing.

The reporter of BBC notes that Abdullah is one of the 100s untrained Syrians aged 17-30, who have been sent since September 23 to Azerbaijan to fight together with the Azerbaijani army.

‘’Abdullah is a resident of northern Syria who live in poverty and for that reason he agreed to go to Azerbaijan for 2000 USD. Abdullah had been told that for that salary he would have to patrol military positions, but immediately after abandoning Syria his personal belongings, including cell phone, cloths and money were taken to prevent his identity from disclosure. Later Abdullah was able to take back his telephone to be able to speak with family members, but now he doubts that will again be able to see them. Abdullah noted that they were taken to the airport of Antep from where to Istanbul and Azerbaijan. At that time the war had not started yet and they did not pass any trainings’’, the author writes.

The mercenaries were dressed in the uniform of the Azerbaijani army and given a Kalashnikov rifles.

‘’When the truck stopped that unexpectedly found out that they are in the front line and did not even know where the enemy was. When the clashes started one of the young mercenaries started to cry and wanted to go back but at that moment a bomb exploded and 4 Syrians died, 3 were injured’’, Abdullah said.

He said that there are 10 bodies of Syrian only in their section and 17 are injured but receive no proper medical aid. Abdullah also told that they tried to inform their commander about their intention to go back, but they were not allowed and were threatened to be imprisoned for a long time if they don’t fight in the front line.

