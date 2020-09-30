Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

130 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. During the last 24 hours Azerbaijan has suffered 130 manpower losses, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''During the daytime fierce clashes continued. Our troops heroically repelled the attacks of the adversary that has made serious tactical changes. The  most intensive fights were in the north and south. Within 23-24 hours the adversary has suffered 130 manpower losses and 200 are injured’’, Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, during the last day the Defense Army has destroyed 29 tanks and armored vehicles. And 3 heavy flamethrower systems (TOS-1) 11 UAVs and 1 Smerch.

