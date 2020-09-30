GeoProMining provides 50 million drams to Hayastan All Armenian Fund for humanitarian purposes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The GeoProMining Company is expressing willingness to provide 50 million drams in financial assistance for humanitarian purposes to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund within the framework of the "We Are Our Borders; All For Artsakh" pan-national fundraiser, the company's press service told ARMENPRESS.

"The employees are ready to periodically provide food, essential products and medicine to the Artsakh population. Artsakh, we are with you," the company said.

GeoProMining owns two enterprises in Armenia - the Agarak Copper - Molybdenum Combine and the GeoProMining Gold company, which is developing the Sotk gold mine and which owns the Ararat Gold Extraction Plant. The company's social investments in Armenia in the past 10 years exceed 8,000,000 dollars.