Syria condemns any attack on Armenian lands – Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Syria condemns any attack against the Armenian lands, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim told Al-Watan news.

‘’Syria has always supported a peaceful settlement enshrined in UN resolutions, as well as in the OSCE Minsk Group principles. Today the Azerbaijani troops are encroaching on the line of contact, the Armenian army carries out self-defense and it should be emphasized that Turkish F-16 fighter jets and artillery also support the Azerbaijani army’’, the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador also noted that Turkey is trying to de-stabilize the Caucasian region following similar acts in Syria, Iraq, Libya and the Middle East.

Editing and translating by Tigran SIrekanyan