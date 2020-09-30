Peaceful settlement to NK conflict has no alternative – Zakharova

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia has been following the developments since the first minute of the outbreak of military operations on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line and has been in constant touch with the all the countries involved in the conflict, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said told TASS.

‘’Russia has been making efforts from the first minutes, is in touch with all the sides that are in somehow involved in the conflict. Everything is done to help the countries to settle this conflict and return to peaceful negotiations’’, Zakharova said.

She noted that the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative.

‘’Unfortunately, young people die in the war, I offer my condolences to the families of the victims. If I were given a magic stick and asked what I would like to do, I would say I wish to solve Nagono Karabakh conflict peacefully. This is my sincere wish’’, Maria Zakharova said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 75 UAVs, 137 tanks and armored vehicles, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as 2 TOS-1A heavy artillery systems, 1 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems.

