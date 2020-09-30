Heads of EU Member States to urge 3rd countries not to interfere in NK developments

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Heads of the EU Member States will urge 3rd countries not to interfere in the situation over Nagorno Karabakh during October 1-2 summit, ARMENPRESS reports a high level EU official told the reporters in Brussels.

To the question if there will be statements adequate to the situation, the official said, ''Yes, there will be''.

The diplomat also said that the leaders of the EU will urge the conflicting sides to immediately cease military operations. ''There will be calls to immediately cease the military operations, since the situation is extremely concerning'', he said, adding that on the eve of the EU summit, the President of the European Council Charles Michel is holding talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 75 UAVs, 137 tanks and armored vehicles, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as 2 TOS-1A heavy artillery systems, 1 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems.

