Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

Artsakh destroys "Smerch" and "Uragan'' multiple launch rocket systems

Artsakh destroys "Smerch" and "Uragan'' multiple launch rocket systems

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continued in all the directions of the front line during the daytime.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service if the Defense Army of Artsakh, the soldiers of Artsakh continue to inflict destructive blows to the aggressor, as a result of which ''Smerch'' and ''Uragan'' multiple launch rocket systems, dozens of artillery and anti-tank equipment, 2 units of ''TOS 1'' heavy flamethrower systems, 11 tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers have been destroyed.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration