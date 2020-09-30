YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continued in all the directions of the front line during the daytime.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service if the Defense Army of Artsakh, the soldiers of Artsakh continue to inflict destructive blows to the aggressor, as a result of which ''Smerch'' and ''Uragan'' multiple launch rocket systems, dozens of artillery and anti-tank equipment, 2 units of ''TOS 1'' heavy flamethrower systems, 11 tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers have been destroyed.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan