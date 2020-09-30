European Council President holds negotiations with Armenia and Azerbaijan – Ria Novosti

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On the eve of the EU summit, the President of the European Council Charles Michel is holding talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs, citing its own sources.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 75 UAVs, 137 tanks and armored vehicles, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as TOS-1A heavy artillery system.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan