Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-09-20

YEREVAN, 30 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.79 drams to 488.41 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.75 drams to 571.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 626.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 355.91 drams to 29583.19 drams. Silver price up by 15.42 drams to 374.27 drams. Platinum price up by 304.55 drams to 13818.42 drams.