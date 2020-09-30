Georgian PM says Tbilisi ready to host dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Tbilisi is ready to host a meeting of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Tbilisi for the purpose of holding a dialogue.

In a statement the Georgian PM said in particular: “It is our common interest for peace to be established in the region as quickly as possible”.

He stated that Georgia has friendly relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Historically, our Azerbaijani and Armenian citizens living in Georgia have always played a great role in the development and strengthening of our country, as well as the entire region”, he said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as TOS-1A heavy artillery system.

