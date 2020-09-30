Armenian banks clear mobilized reservists, volunteers from repayment delay records

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Delays in repayments of interest rates of loans by citizens who have been mobilized or who volunteered to join the military amid the Azerbaijani attack will not be recorded as delays and won’t lead to penalties, the Union of Banks of Armenia said.

The decision was made at a meeting in the Central Bank of Armenia.

A general mobilization and martial law is declared in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan