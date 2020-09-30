‘Turkey ought to abstain from actions’ – Greek foreign ministry on situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Greece says Turkey should abstain from actions and statements over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Greece is convinced that the crisis can be resolved solely through peaceful means and through negotiations, not through arms. Greece condemns any third-party interference that stokes tensions. In this context, Turkey ought to abstain from actions and statements in that direction”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement also informed that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will pay a scheduled visit to Yerevan.

On September 29 the OSCE Permanent Council held a special session discussing the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and its development in the context of Albania’s chairmanship to the OSCE in 2020. The Greek FM sent a letter to the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship, requesting a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, with the goal to resume NK negotiations in the Minsk Group.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan