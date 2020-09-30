Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

Chairman of SOC group in PACE slams Turkey for interfering in NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the SOC group in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, German lawmaker Frank Schwabe slammed Turkey for its “unacceptable” interference in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict.

“The interference of #Turkey in the conflict of #Armenia and #Azerbaijan is unacceptable. All military divisions must be withdrawn, fightings must be stopped and both sides should come together to negotiate in order to resolve the conflict in a peaceful manner,” he tweeted.

 




