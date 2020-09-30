WATCH: Artsakh's countermeasures destroy Azeri combat equipment, outposts

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army destroyed Azerbaijani outposts and combat equipment, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said, posting footage from the strike.

Heavy battles continue at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact as the Artsakh Defense Army is repelling a massive Turkish-backed Azerbaijani offensive.

Azerbaijani armed forces have launched aerial bombardments of the town of Martakert, killing three civilians on September 30, bringing the death toll among the civilian population in Artsakh to 7.

