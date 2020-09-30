Armenian PM holds phone talk with Iran’s Rouhani

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on September 30, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Iranian President expressed his concern over the current tension and the ongoing military operations between his two neighbor states.

PM Pashinyan introduced the current situation in the region and drew the attention of the Iranian President on the fact of Turkey’s direct engagement to the military operations. Pashinyan also presented some details about this.

The Armenian PM continues his telephone conversations with leaders of different countries and heads of international organizations.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan