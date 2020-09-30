Russia doesn’t support Turkey’s statement on political assistance to Azerbaijan – Kremlin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian servicemen are closely following the developments taking place in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Our servicemen are very closely following the developments around the Line of Contact where the military operations continue. The whole information is analyzed in details, we also are thoroughly recording all the statements made by the international leaders”, the Kremlin spokesperson said, asked what data the Kremlin has about Turkey’s participation to the NK conflict.

Dmitry Peskov said Moscow doesn’t approve Turkey’s statement on a political assistance to Azerbaijan over the situation of Nagorno Karabakh.

“Of course, we do not support such statements, as we oppose them”, he said, adding: “Like previously we are calling for restraint to all countries of the region, and especially to the participating countries of the conflict we call on to immediately cease the fire”, he said.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan