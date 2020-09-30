Azerbaijan again deploys Turkish F-16s in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Today Azerbaijan employed Turkish F-16 multifunctional aircrafts in the northeastern and then southern directions of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“At this moment, intense fighting continues along the entire battle line. The Defense Army has noticeable achievements in several directions. The manpower and military-equipment losses of the enemy are increasing”, she said.