Defense Army continues repelling Azerbaijani attacks at all directions – President of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh continues confidently conducting its combat task, pushing back the attacks of the Azerbaijani side at all directions, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

“Under the confident command of Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan our soldiers are effectively fulfilling their sacred mission of protecting the Homeland”, he said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as TOS-1A heavy artillery system.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan