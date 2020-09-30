Azerbaijan suffers heavy losses, including TOS-1A launcher

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Battles continue taking place as the Azerbaijani forces keep attacking Artsakh.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan says in some areas the Artsakh’s Defense Army forces are conducting “punitive operations.”

“Large number of adversary manpower, weaponry and military equipment has been destroyed, including a TOS-1A heavy artillery system,” she said.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost nearly 800 troops with around 2000 wounded amid their attack on Artsakh. 74 UAVs, 7 gunships, 137 tanks and armored equipment, 1 warplane, 82 transportation vehicles, 3 engineering-technical armored equipment and 4 armored personnel carriers of the Azeri army were destroyed as of Sep. 29.

As of September 29, the Artsakh military suffered 80 killed servicemen with 120 others being wounded.

4 civilians, including two children, were killed in Artsakh from Azeri bombings.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan