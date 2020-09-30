Armenia going to submit new, supplementary information to ECHR

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government is going to submit new, supplementary information about the measures taken by it to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at a press conference.

On September 29 the ECHR passed a ruling to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan based on Armenia’s request. Kirakosyan said an interim measure is a temporary and urgent measure which is applied by the court in case when there is a risk for irreversible consequences.

“Such precedents when the court rules to apply interim measure based on the request of a state have been unique. This is the third one (the first two ones were made based on the request of Ukraine). In all cases the court relates to both sides. This is a great success for us because this ruling was made based on the evidence submitted by Armenia, and also the court also didn’t send it to the Azerbaijani government for getting additional information. This is enough to conclude that the evidence presented by us was enough for making such a decision”, he said.

Yeghishe Kirakosyan informed that Armenia plans to submit new, supplementary information about its measures taken. He said they will wait for the reaction from the Azerbaijani government, based on which they will also present interpretations.

“We have submitted the request on Sunday, on September 27, but when yesterday in the morning we were notified about the Azerbaijani actions taken in the direction of Armenia’s Vardenis region, we again submitted information and evidence. In the evening we submitted more detailed information also about the injured people”, he said.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan