Armenian President holds phone talk with Qatari Emir

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President briefed the Qatari Emir on the new war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the current situation.

The sides agreed that the solution of the issue is possible to achieve only through dialogue and negotiations.

During the talk the Armenian President and the Qatari Emir also discussed the development prospects of the bilateral relations.

