‘War is never an option’ – Uruguay MP on Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Pedro Jisdonian commented on the current tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border caused by the provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“On the occasion of the new attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border we call for peace to respect the international commitments assumed for solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. War is never an option. Peace and dialogue”, he said.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





