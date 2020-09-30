COVID-19: Armenia reports 458 new cases, 152 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 458 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,359, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

152 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 44,001.

3146 tests were conducted in the past one day.

1 more patient has died, raising the death toll to 959.

The number of active cases is 5102.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 297.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan