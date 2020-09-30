Turkish side spreads disinformation: MP Bakoyan on his call addressed to Yazidis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The evidence on Turkey’s involvement to the ongoing aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh is becoming undeniable, Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan said on Facebook.

“On this background the Turkish side is trying to spread disinformation according to which I have addressed a call to Kurds. I want to highlight that my call related exclusively to Yazidis. Moreover, during an interview to the Rudaw Kurdish TV I emphasized that one should not identify Kurds and Yazidis. Nevertheless, during the ZOOM video the host used the term “Kurdish Yazidis”, and in response to it I stated that the talk is about the brotherly people of Armenia, the Yazidis. I would advise the Turkish side not to apply to manipulations for hiding their involvement. My speech is clear, and I once again reaffirm that we, the Yazidis living in Armenia, stand by our Armenian brothers in this fight for the right to life and live”, the lawmaker said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment and 1 aircraft.

