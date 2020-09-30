Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh civilian settlements

Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh civilian settlements

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue targeting the civilian settlements of Artsakh, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said at a press conference.

“At this moment there are no major problems with infrastructures, the economy continues developing normally. The problems emerge mainly in those parts which are under the adversary’s shelling. But these problems are immediately being solved, and the operation of all infrastructures is being restored”, he said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration