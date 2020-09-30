Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh civilian settlements

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continue targeting the civilian settlements of Artsakh, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said at a press conference.

“At this moment there are no major problems with infrastructures, the economy continues developing normally. The problems emerge mainly in those parts which are under the adversary’s shelling. But these problems are immediately being solved, and the operation of all infrastructures is being restored”, he said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan