Armenia doesn’t consider deploying peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t consider involving international peacepeekers in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, speaking to several Russian media outlets.

“There is no such issue on our agenda”, the Armenian PM said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment and 1 aircraft.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan