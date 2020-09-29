A total of 790 Azerbaijani servicemen eliminated

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side has eliminated 790 Azerbaijani soldiers, 180 of which in Karvachar destrict, during the large-scale military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on September 29.

‘’The fighting continued during the day along the entire contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The clashes were particularly fierce in the northern and southern directions. The Armenian side has recorded crucial, serious success, targeting armored vehicles, UAVs and manpower of the enemy. Since the start of the fighting 790 Azerbaijani servicemen have been eliminated, 180 of which in Karvachar direction. The Azerbaijani side has 1900 injured, 137 tanks and armored vehicles, 72 UAVs, 7 helicopters and 1 aircraft have been destroyed’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the clashes continue with the Armenian side implementing its military tasks at a high level.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan