Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Artsakh destroys Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition

Artsakh destroys Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh has destroyed an Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shsushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration