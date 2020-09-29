Artsakh destroys Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh has destroyed an Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shsushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.
Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 22:05 Artsakh destroys Azerbaijani convoy with full ammunition
- 21:42 Azerbaijan suffers over 500 manpower losses
- 21:11 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with Russian President Putin
- 20:47 Azerbaijani armed forces have failed implementation of their tasks– PM Pashinyan
- 20:42 International community must force Turkey to abandon South Caucasus – PM Pashinyan
- 19:59 This war will end by total destruction of Azerbaijani army – Parliament Speaker
- 19:54 Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield – footage
- 19:32 Armenian Defense Ministry releases footage showing destruction of entire Azerbaijani unit
- 19:17 Azerbaijan expanding geography of hostilities with active support of Turkey – PM Pashinyan
- 19:13 Pashinyan urges international community to condemn Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression speaking with BBC
- 19:02 Armenia has not applied to CSTO yet, but may do so after Turkish air attack – Ambassador
- 18:58 World should not tolerate aggressive act of Turkish air forces from Azerbaijani territory – expert
- 18:38 Turkish propaganda’s facepalm-level blunder declares Serbian ACTOR as “mercenary” in Armenia
- 17:58 URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
- 17:52 Azerbaijani attacking forces suffer more losses – 12 more tanks destroyed by Artsakh
- 17:36 Status of Artsakh one of key issues in negotiating package – Armenian FM tells BBC Newshour
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-20
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 29-09-20
- 17:29 ‘Azerbaijani aggression has been pre-planned’ – Armenian FM sends letter to UN Secretary- General
- 17:22 ‘Peace has no alternative’ – Serbian President urges to stop military actions in NK conflict zone
- 16:48 Ombudsman releases statement over Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages
- 16:33 Turkish lira suffers new record drop
- 16:28 European Parliament Vice-President urges EU to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
- 16:02 Armenia notifies CSTO about potential threat to its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty
- 16:00 Russian Orthodox Church says ready to assist in NK negotiations
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 40000 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 8040 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7507 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 6113 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 5917 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP