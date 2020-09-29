Defense Army brings back military positions lost earlier

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy has failed, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Artur Sargsyan said in a press conference.

‘’The units of the Defense Army have recorded serious success in different directions of the front line, bringing back some of the positions lost earlier mainly from the northern and southern directions. During the entire night and daytime intensive fighting took place’’, Sargsyan said.

According to him, the northern and southern directions were particularly tense. ‘’Being unable to reconcile with the failures of the previous days, the enemy today again used all its arsenal. During the night and the daytime the enemy used aviation, helicopters, aircrafts, UAVs, heavy artillery, the entire missile and rocket systems, but this time again suffering losses, returned to the preliminary positions and tried to strengthen positions there’’, Sargsyan said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack. 4 civilians, including 2 children have been killed. On September 29 Turkish F-16 fighter jet destroyed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 500 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 6 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 63 UAVs, 97 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft. On September 29 the Defense Army informed about more losses at the Azerbaijani side, including 11 UAVs and 17 tanks.

