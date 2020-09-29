Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Armenian Defense Ministry releases footage showing destruction of entire Azerbaijani unit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has released a footage showing another successful operation of destroying an entire Azerbaijani military unit.

''The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh continue to confidently destroy the servicemen and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army'', the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

