‘Azerbaijani aggression has been pre-planned’ – Armenian FM sends letter to UN Secretary- General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has sent a letter on September 28 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, presenting the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijani against Artsakh, as well as the current situation caused by it, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian FM provided information about the cases of deliberate targeting of Artsakh’s civilian population and infrastructures by the Azerbaijani armed forces, their provocative actions with the use of various caliber weapons.

Touching upon the disinformation flows spread by the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian FM noted in particular: “The aggression has been pre-planned, and the statements of the Azerbaijani side about the alleged counterattack are absolute lie. Azerbaijan has never hidden its strategic goal of solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with the use of force, by constantly keeping the tension along the line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border”.

The Armenian FM expressed his deep concern over Turkey’s unconditional unilateral support to Azerbaijan and its aggression. Strongly condemning the Azerbaijani aggression, minister Mnatsakanyan stated that the provocative actions aimed at violating the ceasefire are not only gross violations of the international humanitarian law, but are also fraught with the danger of turning into a large-scale regional war.

Minister Mnatsakanyan criticized Azerbaijan’s provocative behavior on not following the UN Secretary-General’s call for global ceasefire. He stated that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full responsibility of the consequences of aggression.

The FM said as guarantor of the security of the Artsakh people Armenia will take all necessary measures to protect the inalienable rights of the Artsakh people and will provide an adequate response to the Azerbaijani aggression.

Nagorno Karabakh people’s right to self-determination is an inseparable part of the conflict settlement, and with the power of this right the people of Artsakh should have an opportunity to determine their status without any restrictions.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The letter will be circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly’s 75th session and as a document of the Security Council.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan