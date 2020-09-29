‘Peace has no alternative’ – Serbian President urges to stop military actions in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić has urged to stop the ongoing military operations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, reports TASS.

The President told the Serbia media that peace has no alternative.

“We want peace, they are two friendly and brotherly peoples for us. We wish them to stop this as soon as possible. Peace is important from anything. We believe that our brother and friendly Armenians and Azerbaijanis will find strength to achieve it”, the Serbian President said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 6 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 50 UAVs, 85 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan