Turkish lira suffers new record drop

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish lira continues dropping to a record level.

On September 28 the Turkish national currency has registered a historic record drop, as it weakened 1% against the dollar, equaling to 7.79.

As of September 29, the Turkish lira against the dollar comprises 7.83.

Analysts connect the drop in the Turkish lira with Ankara’s open engagement to the ongoing military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan