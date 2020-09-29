Russian Orthodox Church says ready to assist in NK negotiations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Orthodox Church has announced that it is ready to assist in the negotiations over Nagorno Karabakh, Orthodox Times reports.

“The Russian Orthodox Church has always been committed to maintaining the dialogue between the religious communities of Armenia and Azerbaijan and is ready to carry out this mission from now on,” said the head of the Synodal Department for Russian Church’s Relations with Society and Mass Media, Vladimir Legoida.

His statement came after the escalation of the situation in the Republic of Artsakh due to the Azerbaijani aggression.

According to Legoida, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow “is praying for the soonest peaceful resolution of the conflict” and added that “The Primate believes that the role of the spiritual leaders of the two countries is of great importance, and they must make every effort to establish peace.”

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 6 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 50 UAVs, 85 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.