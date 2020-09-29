Ombudsman Beglaryan meets with ICRC Artsakh Mission head

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. On September 28, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan met with the head of the Nagorno Karabakh mission of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Bertrand Lamon, the Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Artak Beglaryan presented the preliminary results of the fact-finding mission conducted by the Human Rights Defender in response to the large-scale attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The Ombudsman called on the ICRC representative to start works on assessing the humanitarian needs of the civilian population of Artsakh, caused as a result of Azerbaijani aggression, and providing targeted assistance. A. Beglaryan stressed the importance of an adequate and prompt response of international organizations to the existing human rights and humanitarian challenges.