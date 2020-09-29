France urges international talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. France said it would call for talks among the ‘Minsk Group’ - which is led by Russia, France and the United States and mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan - to try to resolve an escalating conflict between the two South Caucasus countries, Reuters reports.

“We will trigger in the coming days a co-ordination of the Minsk Group to clear up what happened, who is responsible and find a way out,” an official at Macron’s office told Reuters.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 6 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 50 UAVs, 85 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.